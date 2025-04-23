Lions make Kerby Joseph highest-paid safety in NFL history with 4-year, $86 million extension

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Kerby Joseph established himself as one of the NFL's top safeties last season. He is about to be paid like it.

The Detroit Lions safety agreed to a four-year, $86 million contract extension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

This article will be updated with more information.

