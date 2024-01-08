Lions coach Dan Campbell says TE Sam LaPorta has an outside chance to play vs. Rams

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 07: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions is taken off the field during the first half in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The good news for the Detroit Lions is that tight end Sam LaPorta's injury isn't a long-term one.

It'll still sting if LaPorta can't play in Detroit's playoff opener.

LaPorta injured his knee in Sunday's regular-season finale. That brought some heat on Lions coach Dan Campbell, who didn't sit starters even though Detroit had only an outside shot at moving up from the No. 3 to No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. But the injury doesn't appear serious.

LaPorta has an outside shot to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams, Campbell told the Detroit media. Campbell said the team will know more in the next 48 hours and the recovery time is considered to be days and not weeks, via Tim Twentyman of the Lions' site.

On one hand that's a good prognosis. When LaPorta's knee was hit awkwardly it looked like it could be a significant ligament injury. But it still might mean that LaPorta sits for the Lions' first home playoff game since 1993.

LaPorta had an outstanding rookie season, with 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the Lions' second-leading receiver and a huge part of their offense. They'd miss him against the Rams, if he can't play.

Many teams rest starters when they have no chance to change their playoff seed. The Lions could have moved up one slot, but it was considered risky to go for it and not rest key players. Campbell's aggressive nature led into the Lions playing Week 18 as normal, and that led to LaPorta's injury and some second-guessing.

Maybe by Wednesday, the Lions will feel like LaPorta can play through the injury. If not, and the Lions are one-and-done in the playoffs without their star tight end, the second-guessing won't stop into the offseason.