LeBron James reportedly sustained multi-week knee injury during Lakers' elimination game vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Luka Doncic (77) absorb the inevitable loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Had the Los Angeles Lakers extended their season Wednesday night, the team would have continued its postseason run without its best player. Superstar LeBron James reportedly sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during the contest, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The injury is expected to require roughly three-to-five weeks of recovery. Had the Lakers reached Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, James would have been unable to play, ending a streak of the star playing in 292 straight playoff games.

Had the Lakers extended their series with the Wolves for Game 6 tonight in Minnesota, they would be without James and James’ record streak of 292 straight playoff games without sitting out would have been snapped https://t.co/FvVOF2xgfi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2025

