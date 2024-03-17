Lakers lose to Warriors after Anthony Davis exits with eye contusion

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 128-121 to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, sustaining an injury in the process.

Lakers star Anthony Davis exited the game in the first quarter after getting inadvertently touched in the eye on a drive past Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis. Davis was in clear discomfort after the play and soon exited the floor.

The Lakers later announced he would not return due to an eye contusion.

The Lakers — who were already without Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish — led 36-30 when Davis last checked out. The Warriors proceeded to outscore them 98-85 for the remainder of the game, including 31 points from Stephen Curry, who was scoreless at the time of the injury.

With Davis out, LeBron James took over even more than usual, posting 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting, nine assists and eight rebounds. Davis had eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes of play.

Davis' injury might not have even been the ugliest moment of the game, as the officials subjected the Crypto.com Arena crowd to a 16-minute delay over a stretch of 15 seconds of game time in the final minutes. The final two minutes of the game ended up taking 23 minutes and 27 seconds to play.

