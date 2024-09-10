Kyle Larson to attempt Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day again in 2025

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 18: Kyle Larson poses for a photo after qualifying on May 18, 2024, for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyle Larson is aiming to actually race in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 next year.

Larson, Hendrick Motorsports and IndyCar’s Arrow McLaren announced Tuesday that he’s set to run both races again in 2025. Larson attempted to run both the Indy 500 and the 600 this season, but was only able to compete in the Indy 500 thanks to thunderstorms. Rain delayed the start of the Indy 500 and forced Larson to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600. And when Larson got to Charlotte to get into his car for the 600, rain had stopped the race. It never restarted.

Larson became the fifth driver to attempt both races in the same day this year and will be the third to attempt the double multiple times along with Robby Gordon and Tony Stewart. Both John Andretti and Kurt Busch did the double once. Before Larson, Busch’s double attempt in 2014 was the most recent time a driver had tried to do both races.

“I appreciate the second opportunity because we have unfinished business,” Larson said in a statement. “I really want to complete all 1,100 miles and I think we have the opportunity to battle for the win in both events.”

Larson had a fast car at Indy and started fifth. However, a late-race speeding penalty in the pits relegated him to an 18th-place finish. Months later, hecame back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and won the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400. Many of the moves Larson made to maneuver his way through the field were very similar to the way that IndyCar drivers make overtaking attempts.

The thunderstorms also caused NASCAR to give Larson a waiver for the playoffs this season. NASCAR rules state that a driver must attempt all regular-season races to be eligible for the playoffs. As rain threatened the Indianapolis 500 that Sunday morning, Larson and his team made the decision for him to stay in Indy and risk missing the start of the 600.

By not starting the 600, Larson was ineligible for the playoffs. However, NASCAR gave Larson a waiver after days of deliberation, and the 2021 Cup Series champion is currently a part of the playoff field.