Knicks star Jalen Brunson helped off court with non-contact knee injury in game vs. Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is helped off the court after an injury in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson went down with a non-contact leg injury almost immediately on Sunday afternoon in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brunson, on the Knicks’ first offensive possession of the game on Sunday, went up for a shot at the elbow at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As he landed, Brunson immediately started hopping on his right leg before falling to the court. He reached down toward his left knee and ankle, and remained on the court for quite some time before play stopped.

He didn’t appear to make contact with anybody else, and he flinched in the air very awkwardly before landing back on the court.

Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly, did not look great pic.twitter.com/5PHzm5mCDS — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 4, 2024

Brunson was eventually helped off the floor, and he went straight back to the locker room. The Knicks first said he had a "sore left knee," and that he was questionable to return. The team then ruled him out officially after halftime.

Specifics of his injury are not yet known.

Brunson entered the game averaging 27.7 points and 6.7 assists per game this season, his second with the Knicks. He earned his first All-Star nod this season, too, and is in the second year of a four-year, $104 million deal with the team.

The Knicks entered Sunday’s game with a 35-25 record, which has them in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, though they’ve lost three of their last four games.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.