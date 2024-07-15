Knicks to sign guard Cameron Payne to 1-year $3.1 million deal

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 25: Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 25, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks have added a free agent, but probably not at the position most Knicks fans would have preferred.

Cameron Payne has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Knicks on a veteran's minimum exception, according to multiple reports. Last season, he averaged 7.4 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 39% on 3-pointers for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Free agent guard Cam Payne has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/r7wuw1HuMM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2024

Payne, who will turn 30 in August, was traded to the Sixers with a second-round pick in February for Patrick Beverley. In 31 games for Philadelphia, he averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 38% on 3-pointers. During the playoffs, Payne appeared in five games, averaging 5.3 points and 44% on 3s as a valuable backup to Tyrese Maxey.

Now, he'll provide depth behind Jalen Brunson in New York, along with Miles McBride. (The Knicks intend to keep McBride, according to SNY's Ian Begley.) Brunson just agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks.

11 points on 4-of-7 shooting (including 3 triples), 3 assists and 2 blocks in 15 minutes for Cam Payne in Game 3.



Payne kept the offense going in the 2nd quarter and brought great energy all game. Really showed he can contribute in this series. pic.twitter.com/JkItJU1wQg — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) April 27, 2024

In addition to extending Brunson, the Knicks also re-signed OG Anunoby and traded for Mikal Bridges to provide their lineup with two productive wings. Payne and Bridges were teammates on the Phoenix Suns from 2019-23.

However, New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, which created a hole on the roster that the team is still trying to fill. The list of remaining free agent centers is now pretty thin, so the Knicks may have to work out a trade to get one.

Payne made headlines earlier this summer when he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona for allegedly giving police officers a false report and refusing to give his name. He was booked but released from jail a short time later.

In nine NBA seasons, Payne has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Suns, Bucks and Sixers. He was the Thunder's first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State.