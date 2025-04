Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadivé, left embraces Kings general manager Monte McNair following a trophy presentation before Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

The Sacramento Kings mutually parted ways with their general manager, Monte McNair, late Wednesday after their season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA's play-in tournament, according to multiple reports.

The Kings had previously fired head coach Mike Brown midway through the season. Doug Christie was named interim coach for the remainder of the season.