Kevin Durant becomes 8th NBA player to score 30,000 points

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 03: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns runs back during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 03, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is the newest member of the NBA's 30,000-point club.

With a free throw against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Phoenix Suns forward upped his career scoring tally to a realm precious few have reached.

Already the NBA's eighth-leading all-time scorer, Durant's now the eighth NBA player to reach the 30,000-point threshold, joining LeBron James (41,623 points), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419). Julius Erving reached 30,026 combined points during a career split across the NBA and ABA.

Kevin Durant has just become the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points, joining:



LeBron James (41,623)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387)

Karl Malone (36,928)

Kobe Bryant (33,643)

Michael Jordan (32,292)

Dirk Nowitzki (31,560)

Wilt Chamberlain (31,419)



(📸 via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/0VXuo7hVaG — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 12, 2025

The milestone is the latest for Durant, who's been one of the game's most efficient and effective scorers since his rookie season in 2007-08. In 16-plus seasons, Durant's averaged 27.2 points per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance.

As a 6-11 forward with an inside-out game and elite scoring skills from all three levels, Durant's played a significant role in ushering in the modern era of NBA offense. Durant's offensive prowess has netted him four scoring titles, 14 All-Star bids, 11 All-NBA selections, one MVP trophy and two NBA championships.

At 36 years old, Durant remains one of the game's best scorers and projects to add significantly to his 30,000-plus point tally.