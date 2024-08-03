Kansas man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing Jackie Robinson statue from youth baseball field

Grievance Games: How Sports Join and Divide the United States WICHITA, KS - APRIL 14: An empty home plate sits where a statue of legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson stood until January 25 of this year at McAdams Park, on April 14, 2024, in Wichita, KS. In 2021, the statue was unveiled in front of the home complex of this local youth baseball association League 42. Three years later, the city awoke to the disturbing sight. The statue had vanished overnight, severed at the ankles, leaving only two bronze cleats atop home plate. The police found the statue on Jan. 30, seven miles from its League 42 home, broken into pieces and burning in a trash can at Garvey Park. It took another two weeks before police arrested a 45-year-old man, Ricky Alderete, for his role in the theft. Authorities deemed it wasn't a hate crime because Alderete claimed the goal was to sell it as scrap metal. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

A Kansas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday after he stole a Jackie Robinson statue from a youth baseball field earlier this year, according to ESPN's Anthony Oliveri .

Ricky Alderete pleaded guilty in May to several charges after he cut down and stole a statue of the baseball icon from a Wichita, Kansas, baseball field in January. The 45-year-old was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, theft of property or services valued at $25,000 to $100,000, making false information and identity theft. He was facing up to 19 years in prison.

Alderete will also have to pay $41,500 to the little league organization, League 42, which was named after Robinson.

"The Jackie Robinson statue is a cherished symbol of inspiration, not only for the youth who benefit from the many programs offered by League 42, but also for the entire community of Wichita," Chief Joe Sullivan said in a statement from the Wichita Police Department, via ESPN. "The sentencing of Ricky Alderete represents an important step in ensuring that our community receives the justice that it deserves.

"We are grateful to the members of the community and all of our law enforcement partners that made it possible for us to hold this individual accountable for the theft of the beloved Jackie Robinson statue."

Alderete was the only person arrested in the case, though at least two other people were seen on surveillance video when the statue was cut from its stand. The 275-pound statue was cut at the ankles, and burned remnants of the statue were found days later at a park several miles away. Police have also said that they don't think the incident was racially motivated, but rather done in an effort to profit from "scrapping common metal."