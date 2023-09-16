Kansas guard Arterio Morris suspended from team after rape accusation

Texas v Tennessee KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 28: Arterio Morris #2 of the Texas Longhorns shoots during warm ups before their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 28, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Kansas guard Arterio Morris has been suspended from the program following a rape accusation, according to the Kansas City Star, with the report coming only one day after he pleaded no contest to an assault against an ex-girlfriend.

Morris has not been officially arrested or charged, but Kansas confirmed to the Star he has been suspended indefinitely.

The KU police department reportedly responded to an incident the night of Aug. 27 at a dorm where the Jayhawks basketball players are housed. Two other Kansas players, Johnny Furphy and Elmarko Jackson, are listed on the incident as witnesses, while another, Nick Timberlake, is listed under "other."

The victim is reportedly listed as an 18-year-old Missouri woman, with the alleged incident occurring between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

The Star notes the alleged rape wasn't uploaded to an online crime report database until Tuesday this week, with the paper filing an open records request that was fulfilled on Friday.

The alleged rape was reported one day after Morris entered his no contest plea on a misdemeanor assault case in Texas. Morris, a former five-star recruit according to Rivals, transferred from Texas to Kansas this spring after one season in Austin.

The assault case reportedly stemmed from an alleged June 2022 confrontation in Frisco, Texas. Morris was initially charged hit with a Class A misdemeanor charge and was set for a jury trial on Oct. 2, but instead accepted the plea to a Class C charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $362.

Per the Associated Press, Morris was alleged to have entered his ex-girlfriend's house the day after they broke up, grabbed her arm and pulled her off a bed, then grabbed the front of her sports bra, causing an injury to her neck. Police reportedly saw a 3-inch abrasion on her neck and arrested Morris on a charge of assault causing injury to a family member, which can include dating relationships in Texas.