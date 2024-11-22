Judge & Ohtani named MVPs, Yankees infielder Caleb Durbin joins to talk 2025 hopes | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

On Thursday night, the inevitable took place when Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were both named MVPs of their respective leagues for the 2024 MLB season. While neither result was shocking, the unanimous vote for both further proved how historic and impressive their campaigns were.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the decision from the BBWAA to name Ohtani and Judge the best in their leagues, why there truly should’ve never been a doubt that both would win in unanimous fashion and then go through the rest of the ballot to see some of the more unique votes for MVP that you might not have expected.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys are joined by New York Yankees infielder Caleb Durbin to discuss his placement on the Yankees’ 40-man roster, how adjusting his swing helped make him a better power hitter, the FOMO he felt watching this recent postseason run and his time at Washington University. Then, Jake and Jordan give the latest update on when Roki Sasaki may sign, before giving their picks for The Good, The Bad, and The Uggla this week.

(2:01) - The Opener: Judge & Ohtani named MVP

(7:07) - Reviewing the rest of the MVP ballot

(22:19) - Quick notes on the Cy Young award

(25:43) - Caleb Durbin joins the show

(38:32) - Adjusting Caleb’s swing for power

(42:36) - Caleb’s relationship with Yankees players

(50:42) - Caleb’s first interaction with Jake

(54:39) - Latest on Roki Sasaki

(1:02:05) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

