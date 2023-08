Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte 2 Press Conference LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte face off at their press conference announcing their upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte, on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images) (Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Image)

The heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte was cancelled by the promoter Saturday after Whyte's random pre-fight drug test found "adverse analytical findings" in his sample.

The British boxers were scheduled to fight on Aug. 12 in London, almost eight years after their first bout in on Dec. 12, 2015. Joshua beat Whyte by TKO in the seventh round.