Jon Jones will make first heavyweight title defense at UFC 295 in New York against ex-champ Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones holds up a belt during a UFC 200 mixed martial arts news conference Wednesday, July 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Jones is scheduled to fight Daniel Cormier in a light heavyweight championship fight at UFC 200 on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jon Jones will make the first defense of the UFC heavyweight championship on Nov. 11 in New York's Madison Square Garden against former championship Stipe Miocic, UFC president Dana White announced via social media. The bout will headline UFC 295.

Jones, the UFC"s pound-for-pound king and the long-reigning light heavyweight champion, moved up to heavyweight and choked out Ciryl Gane in the first round on March 4 in Las Vegas at UFC 285.

Miocic hasn't fought since losing the belt on March 27, 2021, to Francis Ngannou at UFC 280 in Las Vegas.

More to come