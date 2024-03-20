Jokic's legacy, Wembanyama's future with Spurs & concerns for Suns & Clippers | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Howard Beck from The Ringer to talk about the new All-NBA voting system, Jokic’s legacy (when he wins MVP #3), Wembanyama’s future with the Spurs and which playoff teams they’re worried about.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Howard Beck from The Ringer and they kick things off by complaining about the new voting parameters for All-NBA.

After talking about Nikola Jokic being the favorite for NBA MVP this season, Vinnie and Howard try to figure out what his legacy will look like by the time his career is over.

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing great basketball and Zion Williamson looks fantastic, leading Howard to declare that we need to start talking about them as a more serious championship contender than the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The New York Knicks had OG Anunoby back for a short time before he was once again ruled out indefinitely with an elbow injury. What kind of playoff hopes do they have, as injured as they are?

Victor Wembanyama’s brilliant rookie season is coming to a close, and everyone wants to know what kind of improvements the Spurs will make in the offseason and how soon can we see Wemby in the NBA Playoffs?

After a brief discussion about why the Western Conference is more talented and competitive than the Eastern Conference, Vinnie and Howard reveal the playoff teams that they are worrying about the most heading into the stretch run. And, coincidentally, they picked the same teams!

The Phoenix Suns look like they just don’t have enough to meet their lofty expectations and the Los Angeles Clippers appear to have lost a lot with the injury to Russell Westbrook. Can either team turn things around before the playoffs begin?

