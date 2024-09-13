John Harbaugh says Ravens' rookie CB Nate Wiggins was 'in a car accident,' will miss Week 2

Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 24: Nate Wiggins #2 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Ravens 30-7. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is out for Week 2 after getting into a "car accident," head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday. Wiggins, who was the Ravens' first-round pick in the 2024 draft, is currently listed on the Ravens' injury report as having a neck injury.

"Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago," Harbaugh said. "He's fine. He's healthy, he's fine, but he's just not going to be able to play."

Wiggins missed practice on Thursday with the neck injury, meaning that the accident likely occured Wednesday after practice.

Wiggins was drafted by Baltimore 30th overall out of Clemson; he was All-ACC in 2023. In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wiggins did not start, but had a solid debut, playing 17 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

The rookie defensive back will miss Sunday's home game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, but Harbaugh indicated that Wiggins is not likely to miss too much time as a result of the injury.