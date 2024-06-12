Joey Chestnut to face old rival Takeru Kobayashi in 'ultimate hot dog eating competition' on Netflix

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Competitive eating fans won't get to watch Joey Chestnut at the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but it looks like they'll be getting something even more intriguing.

The 16-time Nathan's Contest champion will face his old rival Takeru Kobayashi, a six-time champion himself and the competition's original viral star, in "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" live on Netflix on Sept. 2, the streamer announced Wednesday.

