J.J. Watt on not winning 2014 NFL MVP: 'A QB should always win MVP'

A non-quarterback hasn't won an MVP award since 2012. Adrian Peterson won it that season.

Since then, the player with the biggest gripe for not winning was probably J.J. Watt. Watt had an unbelievable season with the Houston Texans in 2014. He was a force on defense and also scored a few touchdowns on offense. He played as well as an NFL player possibly can. And Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won MVP. That was pretty much the last gasp for the idea that maybe non-quarterbacks should be considered for MVP too.

You might think Watt is still upset about it nine years later. He's not. In fact, it's the opposite.

When the Texans tweeted that Watt should have been the 2014 NFL MVP, Watt told the team it was wrong. He said Rodgers deserved it, and that MVP should always be given to quarterbacks. It was an unexpected take from someone who chased quarterbacks for a living.

J.J. Watt: Aaron Rodgers deserved MVP

Watt has become an interesting and engaging figure on social media since he retired after last season. He offered his take on the 2014 MVP and the MVP award in general after the Texans randomly griped about their guy missing out on it nine years ago.

Watt replied and said he didn't deserve MVP, and that no non-QB should win it.

That won't help the cases of Tyreek Hill or any other player who dominates the season but watches a quarterback win MVP.

Watt believes QBs should always win MVP

It has become virtually impossible for a non-quarterback to win MVP. Since Emmitt Smith won in 1993, the only non-quarterbacks to win were running backs who either rushed for 2,000 yards or set a single-season touchdown record. Quarterbacks account for 25 of the last 31 MVPs, counting co-MVPs. Only two defensive players have ever won MVP: Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

Watt in 2014 isn't the only non-quarterback who had a good case. Cooper Kupp was good enough to win it in 2021. A receiver has never won MVP. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley got eight votes in 2017, but Tom Brady got 40. Justin Jefferson and Hill were in the discussion for a while last season but neither had a chance. A quarterback is going to win it every year unless there's a serious outlier. Even when there is a historic outlier like Watt in 2014, a quarterback is going to win if it's close. That's just the way it is.

Salaries reflect that the NFL world is quarterback driven. In terms of average value per year, the top 15 contracts in the NFL all belong to quarterbacks. Nick Bosa was the NFL's defensive player of the year, signed the biggest contract for a non-QB in NFL history, and is still behind guys like Daniel Jones, Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins.

Watt isn't wrong. The quarterback controls more of the game than any other player. It still would be fun if other players could be considered for MVP. But if Watt didn't win in 2014 — and he doesn't think he deserved to win — it's probably not happening again for a long time.