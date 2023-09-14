JJ Watt & Geoff Schwartz on early OL troubles, country superstar Chris Young & actor Rob Riggle | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by a star-studded cast of celebrity guests to take one final look back at NFL Week 1 and look ahead to Week 2. Fitz kicks things off with a couple flaming hot takes based off last week's action before Geoff Schwartz joins to give his take on why offensive lines have been struggling early. JJ Watt tunes in to catch up with Fitz and give his perspective on retirement and early defensive line dominance. Later, country superstar Chris Young joins to discuss the hot start for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, and actor/comedian Rob Riggle talks about his expectations for his Kansas City Chiefs, along with a wild prediction for their upcoming game against Jacksonville.

1:00 - Fitz kicks off the show with Five Fireballs: takes based off of the past weekend's action that are so hot they caught fire (plus a couple extra).

10:35 - The legendary Geoff Schwartz joins the show to discuss his thoughts on the false start debate with the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line that swept the nation last week. Next, the duo discuss whether or not it's time to sound the alarm for Josh Allen and look ahead to Week 2 with the Weekend 180, as they decide on teams that could look totally different than we saw in Week 1.

25:10 - Fitz is joined by legendary defensive end JJ Watt to catch up on how retirement is treating him after his first Sunday not on the field. Watt also gives his opinion on why defenses looked better than offenses in Week 1 and his thoughts on the Chiefs offensive line jumping.

30:45 - Country superstar and diehard Dallas Cowboys fan Chris Young joins Fitz to discuss the Cowboys's red hot start on Sunday Night Football and his expectations for the season, the Texas Longhorns' huge victory over Alabama and the worst bar tab he's ever been stuck with.

43:20 - Actor and comedian Rob Riggle joins to recount his experience when the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl, give a very oddly-specific prediction for the upcoming Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and show off his group chat with other Chiefs fan celebrities.

