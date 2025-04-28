Jimmy Butler reportedly will play in Game 4 of Warriors vs. Rockets after missing time with pelvic contusion

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly have one of their key starters back on the floor on Monday.

Jimmy Butler, who has been out with a pelvic contusion, will play in Game 4 on Monday night as the Warriors take on the Houston Rockets, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Butler missed Saturday's Game 3 matchup with the injury.

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler (pelvic contusion) will play in Game 4 tonight vs. Houston Rockets after missing previous game, league sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 28, 2025

Golden State currently leads the series 2-1.