Jets have 'enough to go around' for RBs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook

New York Jets Training Camp FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 20: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets run drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 20, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have a couple of really good running backs, and that's a good thing.

But it is a bit frustrating for fantasy football players who don't know what to do with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook going into Week 1.

Jets coach Robert Saleh made it clear that both backs will play. That's big news for Hall, who is coming back from a torn ACL. He did not play in the preseason. Hall was going to sit out practice Monday, but Saleh said that was a planned day of rest and he'll start in the opener against the Buffalo Bills, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

But Hall isn't coming back to a full workload. The team signed Cook, the longtime Minnesota Vikings star. And when you have two talented backs, you use them both. Saleh also mentioned Michael Carter getting snaps, which won't make fantasy players any happier.

"I don't know if I want to call it a snap count, but we are gonna be smart with them," Saleh said, via NFL.com. "We'll continue to evaluate and build up what we think Monday needs to be, but it's not that we're putting a snap count on it. It's just they're two really good football players; Michael Carter's a really good football player, and just trying to find a way to feature all of them, along with the receivers and tight ends that we have. So there's gonna be enough to go around."

What complicates matters is the Jets are opening against the Bills, who had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season. Bills-Jets is the Monday night game in Week 1 and one of the highlights of the season's opening week.

Hall was a revelation as a rookie last season before he was injured, but the Jets didn't pay Cook $7 million for this season to ride the bench. They also don't want to overwork Hall upon his return.

It's a good problem to have for the Jets, even though the timeshare won't please everyone.