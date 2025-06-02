Jazz reportedly hire Celtics assistant GM Austin Ainge, son of Danny, as new president of basketball operations

(Waltham, MA - 6/3/14) Austin Ainge, Boston Celtics Director of Player Personnel, speaks with reporters following the Celtics draft workout, Tuesday, June 03, 2014. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings. (Photo by Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz are turning to the son of an NBA champion to stabilize their front office. Austin Ainge, son of Danny Ainge, will reportedly be hired as the Jazz's new president of basketball operations, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Austin spent the last six seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he served as the team's assistant general manager. He previously was brought on as the team's director of player personnel in 2011, when his father was the team's executive director of basketball operations.

Danny served in that role in 2021, when he retired from the Celtics. A few months later, Danny joined the Jazz as the team's CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor. He still holds that role, and will now be reunited with his son in Utah.

The Jazz are coming off a rough season, in which the team finished with an NBA-worst 17-65 record. Despite that record, the team secured the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

While the team struggled last season, the front office believes its on the right path. The Jazz committed to head coach Will Hardy in May, signing him to a six-year extension. Hardy also briefly spent time in Boston, serving as an assistant with the Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season.

