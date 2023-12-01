Jamahal Hill, former UFC champion, arrested on domestic violence charge

United States' Jamahal Hill stands during a light heavyweight title bout against Brazil's Glover Teixeira at the UFC 283 mixed martial arts event in Rio de Janeiro early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) (Bruna Prado/AP)

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill was arrested Monday in Michigan on a charge of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence, a Kent County official confirmed to Yahoo Sports Friday.

The 32-year-old was processed into the sytem in Grand Rapids at 1 a.m. and has since been released.

He is accused of assaulting his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr, according to TMZ. He allegedly inflicted "serious or aggravated injury" in the incident, court documents obtained by the outlet reportedly show.

Hill grew up in Michigan and earned a UFC contract through 2019’s Contender Series. The alleged assault of his brother reportedly occurred at a currently or previously shared home between the two.

Hill is represented by Brian Butler of Sucker Punch Entertainment. Butler released a statement Friday without confirming the alleged incident.

"The recent 'click bait' headlines about Jamahal Hill were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother," Butler wrote. "Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court."

The former champion relinquished his UFC light heavyweight belt in July after rupturing his Achilles tendon. He had just earned the title at UFC 283 in January, following a victory over Glover Teixeira in Brazil. Teixeira retired after the defeat.

The current title is held by former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who won the light heavyweight belt in a victory over JiYí Procházka last month. Hill said the UFC told him he would have a chance to reclaim the championship when he’s healthy, which was expected to be in the latter half of 2024.

He is due back in court Jan. 22, records show.