Jake Paul grabs quick first round TKO to beat Ryan Bourland in latest bout

Jake Paul wasted very little time on Saturday night.

Paul rolled over Ryan Bourland in their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday. With about 30 seconds left in the first round of their eight-round fight, Paul backed Bourland into the corner of the ring and started landing several punches to his head. Just like that, after Bourland doubled over, the official called the fight and awarded Paul the TKO victory.

The fight was over almost before it could even get started.

JAKE PAUL STOPS RYAN BOURLAND IN THE FIRST ROUND!! pic.twitter.com/x8wRg8BCVZ — Combat Media (@CombatMedias) March 3, 2024

Paul holds a 9-1 record in his career, with his only loss coming against Tommy Fury last year. He’s now won three straight. Bourland, 35, entered the fight with a 17-3 record with 6 KOs in his career.

