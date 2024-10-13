Jaguars safety Andre Cisco on tough loss to Bears in London: 'There's no excuse for a lack of effort'

Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Andre Cisco of Jacksonville Jaguars is challenged by DJ Moore of Chicago Bears during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images) (Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some questions to answer after a tough 35-16 loss in London to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. With the loss, the team moves to 1-5, indicating another bleak season for the Jaguars.

After the game, Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco said that he wasn't pleased with what he saw from the team. "It was really bad," Cicsco told Action Sports JAX. "I just felt like it was, how should I say this ... a lot of quit."

The Jaguars controlled the first quarter of the game, going to an early 3-0 lead, but Chicago began to take over in the second quarter. Despite a few touchdowns in the second half, the Jaguars were unable to get much going on either offense or defense in the loss.

"In a situation like that, you can feel when we're playing as one or when we're not. It felt very early in the game, maybe at halftime, that we weren't playing as one," Cisco said.

Cisco said that Jacksonville's issues weren't because of scheduling or practice, but from players' current struggle to show up and get things done on game day.

"On Sunday, that's when it counts," he said. "There's no excuse for a lack of effort. Like that's literally the least you can do is come out and give effort. And I'm saying that to myself too."

Cisco had one of the few big plays of the game for the Jaguars, nabbing Jacksonville's first interception of the season in the second quarter and halting Chicago's momentum. But, despite getting the ball back, the Jaguars were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

"The season's not over by any means," Cisco said. "The NFL's built to play until Week 18, and we know that. So it's not a matter of, like, 'Oh season's over, let's quit, look towards next year,' it's none of that, to me.

"But we understand that it's a Sunday thing. It's not a schedule thing anymore, that's dead. So at this point, everybody's just gotta understand that Sunday is the time."

Jacksonville will play another game in London next week, taking on the New England Patriots in Wembley Stadium.