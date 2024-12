Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence placed on IR after suffering concussion on hit by Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) takes the field with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve, three days after he suffered a concussion following a hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

The move likely ends the 25-year-old Lawrence's season after he played 10 games this year with the 2-10 Jaguars.

Al-Shaair was suspended three games by the NFL for the hit, but is appealing the decision.

This story will be updated.