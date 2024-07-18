Jaguars' new throwback uniforms will debut the day Tom Coughlin inducted into Pride of the Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Tom Coughlin of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images)

It's a big news day for Jacksonville Jaguars fans. Not only were the team's new throwback uniforms revealed on Thursday, but Tom Coughlin, the very first head coach the franchise ever had, will be inducted into the team's special Pride of the Jaguars during the upcoming season.

And what's more, they're both happening on the same day. Coughlin will be inducted on the same day the Jags will be debuting their classic unis: Week 5, Oct. 6, 2024, when Jacksonville plays the Indianapolis Colts.

"Everywhere I go and from every comment I read, it's apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars' players in throwback uniforms," Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a statement via the team website. "That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team's early years are back by popular demand – just in time for the 30th season and, in particular, the Pride of the Jaguars induction of our inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin."

Those unis are officially called the "Prowler Throwbacks," and they celebrate the Jaguars' 30th season. They include multiple details from the team's early days in the mid- to late 1990s (the Jaguars began playing in 1995), and they were introduced on X with an appropriately 1990s-themed music video.

The jerseys are teal with white numbers and letters, which are outlined in black and yellow. There's a white stripe on each sleeve, and above that is the old school prowling jaguar logo. The pants are white with teal and black stripes down the side. The helmets are black with the very first Jaguars logo on the side.

There's no better way to honor the franchise's inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin, than with induction into Pride of the Jaguars and a visual celebration of his early years with the team. Over eight seasons, Coughlin had a 68-60 record, taking the Jags to the playoffs four times. He was fired in 2002 by then-owner Wayne Weaver, but returned to Jacksonville in 2017 to serve as team president.