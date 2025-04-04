Ja Morant breaks out finger guns again after reportedly receiving warning from NBA

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Monday, March 31, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Ja Morant does not appear interested in changing his ways.

The Memphis Grizzlies star whipped out his finger guns celebration again on Thursday during a game against the Miami Heat, which might be a bit of an issue because the NBA reportedly issued a warning against him Wednesday for the same celebration.

This time, he did it less than five minutes into the first quarter, on his first basket of the game.

JA MORANT WITH THE GUN GESTURE AGAIN😳 pic.twitter.com/VbGyE5RBOd — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) April 4, 2025

Morant did the same thing after a 3-pointer at the 10:10 mark of the third quarter as well.

He previously made the gesture toward the bench of the Golden State Warriors during a game Tuesday. The taunt was noticed by multiple members of the Warriors, with Draymond Green appealing to officials after noticing what the All-Star point guard was doing.

Notably, Morant appeared to be making the finger guns toward the Grizzlies bench on Thursday, rather than the Heat bench.

Morant received a technical foul for his efforts, as did Warriors guard Buddy Hield after imitating the gesture. The next day, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the NBA was looking into the incident. The league ultimately issued warnings to Morant and Hield, but refrained from actual punishment because it determined the "celebrations were not intended to be violent in nature, but inappropriate and should refrain."

Shams: NBA looking into Ja Morant using finger gun motions towards Warriors' bench on Tuesday.pic.twitter.com/eLFfQWjQyl — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 2, 2025

The important context here is Morant's history with guns and the NBA commissioner's office.

The 25-year-old has received multiple suspensions for incidents involving guns, with an eight-game suspension in 2023 after he flashed a gun during an Instagram live video. Two months later, he flashed a gun in a separate Instagram live video and received a 25-game suspension.

There was also an incident in which Indiana Pacers staff and security alleged someone in Morant's SUV pointed a laser at them after a game, with the belief the laser was attached to a gun. And there was that time Morant allegedly punched a 17-year-old boy repeatedly and threatened him with a gun, though a judge later ruled that was self-defense.

The NBA has better things to do than police what gestures its players are and aren't allowed to make during games. However, Morant might not be giving them much of a choice about intervening with all of that history. This is the second time he's done something gun-related after the league voiced its disapproval for him doing that exact same thing.

Morant is also embroiled in arguably the worst season of his career, with a career-worst 3.8 turnovers per game and some of the lowest shooting numbers of his career. The 44-32 Grizzlies remain in the playoff race, but fired head coach Taylor Jenkins and face an uncertain future, with Morant under contract for three more seasons after this one.