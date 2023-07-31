The It List: Jake Paul's 'Untold' doc follows his journey from YouTuber to boxer, 'Winning Time' continues chronicling the '80s 'Showtime' era of the Lakers, 'Poisoned' explores the dark side of the food industry and all the best in pop culture the week of July 31, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 31-Aug. 6, including the best deals we could find for each.

STREAM IT: Controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul kicks off Season 3 of Untold

The Season 3 premiere of Netflix's anthology documentary series, Untold, passes the mic to Jake Paul to tell his true Hollywood story. After a turbulent childhood in Ohio, Paul and his brother, Logan, found an outlet for their antics on social media, which led them to fame and fortune in Los Angeles as the influencer era kicked off in earnest. But their careers careened off track following a serious case of sibling rivalry, accusations of sexual harassment and controversial content choices. At that point, Jake Paul entered the boxing ring... and he hasn't left. Paul speaks candidly about his various controversies as well as his outsized ego, which has made him a fighter that people enjoy rooting against. — Ethan Alter

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child premieres Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty returns for another exhilarating run

The new season of one of HBO's most successful original sports dramas promises to keep the ball rolling, using the same formula that made the show's first season a slam dunk. The seven-episode Season 2 focuses on the intense NBA rivalry between the L.A. Lakers and Boston Celtics while revisiting basketball's greatest personal conflict in the 1980s. Reprising his role as Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Quincy Isaiah proclaims in the trailer that "Magic is back" and sends a warning to opponents. "You better watch out," Magic told reporters gathered around the locker room. After tasting his first championship at the conclusion of Season 1, Magic is hungry for more. Standing in the way is his hardwood nemesis Larry Bird. Sean Patrick Small is very convincing as Larry Legend, and he's got the chops to make the basketball scenes look real. He even mirrors Bird's signature chicken wing shooting form. Whether you're a basketball fan or not, Winning Time delivers plenty of commanding performances, especially John C. Reilly's fantastic portrayal of flamboyant Lakers owner Jerry Buss. Once you're part of the viewing team, you'll be hooked. — Joel Huerto

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2 premieres Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO and streaming on Max.

STREAM IT: Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food wants to change the way you think about what you eat

In the vein of Super Size Me and other documentaries that take down the food industry, Poisoned digs into the government regulation — or lack of it — that results in 48 million people getting sick from a foodborne illness each year. Family members of some of the victims tell their affecting stories, while experts explain why it's vitally important for the government to take action to protect citizens from an industry that, like many others, appears to value profits above all. At one point, a voice disguised to protect an interviewee explains that, "Customers would really be shocked at some of the stories that we could tell them." — Raechal Shewfelt

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Physicist who worked with Oppenheimer, shared secrets with Soviets gets doc treatment in A Compassionate Spy

Watching Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, you get the feeling any of the countless atom bomb-developing scientists portrayed in the filmmaker's riveting dramatic thriller could be worthy of their own film. Case in point: Ted Hall is barely a footnote in it. With this week's A Compassionate Spy, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steve James devotes a full doc to the physicist who, fearing a U.S. monopoly on nuclear weaponry, shared Manhattan Project intel with the Soviet Union. As IndieWire notes, James (Hoop Dreams, Life Itself) essentially poses the question: Is there such thing as a sympathetic cause for treason? Check out an exclusive clip from the film above. — Kevin Polowy

A Compassionate Spy opens in theaters (visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information) and on video on demand Friday, Aug. 4.

WATCH IT: Former Mad Man Jon Hamm moves into a new Corner Office

Jon Hamm may not be a Sterling Cooper employee anymore, but he hasn't given up his Corner Office. The former Mad Men star headlines Joachim Back's Office Space-esque comedy as Orson, a sad-sack white collar employee for a personality-free conglomerate. While seeking a way to break up the day-to-day drudgery of office life, Orson happens upon a seemingly empty executive suite that becomes his secret hideout. But as he comes to learn, there may be no exit from TPS reports and forced birthday celebrations. This exclusive clip from the film finds Orson learning the ropes of his new gig, courtesy of his co-worker — and Community star — Danny Pudi. — E.A.

Corner Office premieres Friday, Aug. 4 in theaters (visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information) and on most VOD and figital services.

WATCH IT: Randall Park's Shortcomings isn't your average anti rom-com

Randall Park adds "director" to his extensive resume — which also includes TV dad and Marvel Cinematic Universe scene stealer — with the Sundance-approved comedy Shortcomings, the story of a self-absorbed jerk and the girl he lets get away. With his filmmaking ambitions stymied, Ben (Justin H. Min), has been marking time as the manager of a failing movie theater. Meanwhile, his long-suffering girlfriend, Miko (Ally Maki), is fed up with his sullen attitude and wandering eye and decides to take their relationship to the next level... separately. Suddenly single, Ben throws himself into the dating pool only to discover that he's routinely getting tossed back. This exclusive clip from the film finds him spying on his ex and realizing there may not be a happily ever after in their future. — E.A.

Shortcomings premieres Friday, Aug. 4 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Brother charts the diverging lives of two Toronto-based siblings

One of the most acclaimed discoveries at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, Canadian auteur Clement Virgo's latest film adapts David Chariandy's hit novel about two siblings whose lives take strikingly different paths. Raised in an immigrant family, Caribbean-born brothers Frances (Lamar Johnson) and Michael (Aaron Pierre) cling tight to each other during their childhoods, but are later pulled apart by external circumstances in their adopted home — circumstances that include criminal temptations. This exclusive clip from the film showcases the strong bond the brothers share before they're pulled apart. — E.A.

Brother premieres Friday, Aug. 4 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Johnson is back for fresh episodes on Bounce

Bounce on back to Atlanta for the return of Bounce's breakout series, Johnson, which counts Cedric the Entertainer among its producing team. Season 3 kicks off Aug. 5 and features fresh stories about the show's central quartet of pals as the continue to navigate fatherhood, relationships and everything in between. D.L. Hughley is also back in his recurring role, and appears in this exclusive clip from the new season. — E.A.

Johnson Season 3 premieres Saturday, Aug. 5 on Bounce.

WATCH IT: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a tubular time

Are we entering the golden age of animated action movies? Between Across the Spider-verse (not to mention Into the Spider-verse) and this week's Mutant Mayhem, a good case could be made. Like those Spidey movies, Mutant Mayhem is visually dazzling, hip, funny, thrilling — and all set to a kick-ass soundtrack (here with a half-dozen perfect '90s hip-hop needle drops). The filmmakers made some brilliant decisions in the latest try at a big-screen TMNT venture, from casting actual teenagers as the heroes in half-shells (and encouraging them to just riff at points) to reimagining April O'Neil as an awkward high schooler. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg leave their sharp comedic prints all over this one. — K.P.

Teenage Mutant Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters Friday, Aug. 4; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: DJs got us falling in love in Mixtape doc

Before TikTok, Bandcamp or Soundcloud, there were mixtapes — the primary method for aspiring and underground hip-hop artists to build a buzz, with DJs serving as tastemakers, trendsetters and ambassadors of the (sub)culture. In the new Def Jam Recordings documentary Mixtape, 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, DJ Whoo Kid, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Funkmaster Flex, the Game, KRS-One, Lil Wayne, Mark Ronson and even Mike Tyson and Tommy Hilfiger reflect on how the mixtape became a genre in and of itself and changed the rap game forever. — Lyndsey Parker

Mixtape premieres Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: Like Big Little Lies? Try The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Amazon's new, seven-episode series is based on a book of the same name that, like the hit HBO series, is based on a best-selling book by an Australian author, in this case Holly Ringland. Part of it is also set by the sea, and it's filled with an intense series of events. Alice Hart follows the title character (played, at different ages by Fear the Walking Dead's Alycia Debnam-Carey and teen Alyla Browne, of Nine Perfect Strangers, whose parents are killed in a mysterious fire when she's still a child. Alice goes to live with her grandmother (the always fantastic Sigourney Weaver) at a flower farm, where she learns about secrets in her ancestral past that continue to drive her as a young adult, when she suffers another crushing loss and then meets a dangerous man disguised as a charmer. Expect beautiful scenery in addition to all the drama. — R.S.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart premiers Friday, Aug. 4 on Prime Video.

HEAR IT: Quavo honors late bandmate Takeoff on grief-fueled Rocket Power

The second solo album by Migos co-founder Quavo arrives nine months after the shooting death of his bandmate and nephew, Takeoff. In a statement last month announcing the album, which is the follow-up to 2018's The Last Rocket, the rapper said: "This album is embodying all my emotions. Through the process of healing I've learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit' me and supporting us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we know our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE. TIL INFINITY." In an interview posted last week on his YouTube page, Quavo opened up further about the record's tragic inspiration, saying, "Rocket Power means a lot to me, it means everything to me. Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and just bottling all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried, all the times I made music just to pull up and try to play songs and he's not there. I'm just trying to get this fuel from my bro." —L.P.

Rocket Power by Quavo is available Friday, Aug. 4 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: Rick Springfield is Automatic for the people

The 23rd studio album by powerpop icon Rick Springfield comprises 20 tracks that he has described as being "stylistically somewhere between" his 1981 breakthrough WorkingClass Dog and 1985's experimental synthrock classic Tao. Springfield says he made the ambitious record — on which he handed all writing, production, guitar and keyboard duties – with a "goal" to create "solid three-minute tunes with the biggest hooks I could come up with." Considering that this is the man who wrote "Love Is Alright Tonite," "Love Somebody" and, of course, "Jessie's Girl," it's not surprising that he was totally up for the task. —L.P.

Automatic by Rick Springfield is available Friday, Aug. 4 to download/stream on Apple Music.

PLAY IT: Bring the screams home with you courtesy of Funko's Scream tabletop game

It's not your imagination... the call really is coming from inside the house. Scream franchise boogeyman, Ghostface, calls you directly courtesy of Funko Games's Scream: The Game, a fast-paced party game that'll have you looking in the dark corners of your home. Download the custom game app and you'll start hearing from Ghostface as you pass cards and navigate the board. Celebrity cameos not included. — E.A.

Scream: The Game is available now at most major retailers, including Amazon.

WATCH IT: Problemista pairs former SNL writer Julio Torres with a madcap Tilda Swinton

It's hard to transition from Saturday Night Live to movies. Many have tried, some of succeeded, others have failed. Julio Torres is following an unconventional path: Though he earned four Emmy nominations as part of its writing staff from 2016-2019, he wasn't on-camera. Yet Torres wrote, directed and stars in the new A24 comedy Problemista, playing an awkward wannabe toy designer from El Salvador who goes to desperate lengths to maintain an American work visa, mainly assisting a mercurial art critic played by Tilda Swinton. An amicable Torres proves he belongs onscreen in this whimsical tale, but the Wrecking Ball Swinton is damn-near Oscar-worthy. — K.P.

Problemista opens in theaters Friday, Aug. 4; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

HEAR IT: Mammoth WVH is unchained

Mammoth WVH initially began as the eponymous solo project of the late Eddie Van Halen's son, former teenage Van Halen replacement bass player and Twitter-troll destroyer Wolfgang Van Halen — with "Distance," a tribute single released the month after Eddie's 2020 death, and an acclaimed self-titled debut album recorded entirely by Wolfgang. (Wolfgang drew inspiration from Dave Grohl, who was the sole member of the Foo Fighters in that band's early post-Nirvana era.) But now Mammoth WVH is a full-fledged group, with a lineup that includes guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock — and they're ready to unleash their sophomore album, Mammoth II, and embark on a tour with Metallica and Alter Bridge starting this week. — L.P.

Mammoth II by Mammoth WVH is available Friday, Aug. 4 to download/stream on Apple Music.