Is there a new episode of 'Saturday Night Live' tonight? 'SNL' start time, host, and more

It's must be a little exhausting working at Saturday Night Live this season. The show has been celebrating its 50th year with all sorts of specials, from the epic SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, to its live televised anniversary special, and the behind-the-scenes docu-series about the show's history called Beyond Saturday Night, on top of churning out all of its regularly scheduled live shows. This weekend, SNL's cast is taking a well-deserved break and NBC will be re-airing the episode hosted by Chris Rock, featuring musical guest Gracie Abrams, which was originally broadcast on December 14, 2024. Rock is no stranger to Studio 8H, having been a cast member of the show from 1990 to 1993, and this episode marks his fourth time hosting. (So close to that Five-Timers Club status.)

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this week's Chris Rock/Gracie Abrams episode of SNL.

What time is 'SNL' on?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is 'SNL' on?

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. You can also catch new episodes the day after they air on both Peacock and Hulu.

How to watch 'Saturday Night Live' without cable:

'Saturday Night Live' Season 50 cast:

This season of SNL will feature Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline and Bowen Yang.

More ways to watch 'SNL' live without cable: