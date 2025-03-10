Is there a new episode of 'The Bachelor' tonight? Where to watch the 'Women Tell All'

THE BACHELOR - ÒThe Women Tell AllÓ - ItÕs a night full of confrontations and emotions as Grant reunites with 15 of his remarkable women to revisit the seasonÕs most unforgettable moments. MONDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) JESSE PALMER, GRANT ELLIS

Grant Ellis' search for love takes a detour tonight while the women of his season reveal all to the fans in the "Women Tell All" episode. In Season 29, Episode 6 of The Bachelor, Grant traveled to Massachusetts, Wyoming, Illinois and New York to meet his potential partner's loved ones. He also leaned on former Bachelor Joey Graziadei for guidance, and faced conflict with Dina's family. After Hometowns, the 31-year-old day trader (and former pro basketball player) from Season 21 of The Bachelorette is down to just three contenders for that final rose. The "Women Tell All" episode of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC, and you can stream it tomorrow on Hulu. Are you ready to watch? Here's what you need to know about The Bachelor.

How to watch The Bachelor without cable:

Date: Weekly on Mondays

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, DirecTV, Sling and more

What happened last week on The Bachelor?

During last week's hometown visits, Grant had differing experiences with Juliana in Boston, Zoe in New York, Litia in Wyoming and Dina in Chicago. While his visit to Litia's Mormon family went smoother than the pair anticipated, Grant and Dina had a tough time in Chicago when Dina's family declined to meet with the Bachelor due to their disapproval of the show. Ultimately, Dina was the one to be sent home without a rose after all of Grant's hometown visits.

The Bachelor Week 7 episode:

Before Grant and his final contestants embark on Fantasy Suites, it's time for the women to tell all!

What time do episodes of The Bachelor premiere?

New episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will also stream the following day (Tuesdays) on Hulu.

Where to watch The Bachelor live

Can you watch The Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Bachelor live? Where is The Bachelor streaming? Don't worry, we've got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest season of TheBachelor in 2025.

To watch new episodes of The Bachelor live on Monday nights, you'll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as DirecTV, Sling Blue or Hulu's live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Season 29 Bachelor contestants

25 women started this journey with Grant, but only three remain:

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.

Who is The Bachelor 2025?

Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader, former pro basketball player and self-proclaimed "Mama's Boy" from New Jersey. Grant was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Jenn Tran's season.

"As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections," according to ABC, and "hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."

More ways to watch ABC: