Is Purdy more than a system QB? Jets win big & Week 2 QB Room | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the New York Jets dominant victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Aaron Rodgers shines, but he’s not the only part of the Jets offense to be excited about.

C Rob takes us into Week 2 of his QB Room for a look at the contrasting offensive management of Caleb Williams by the Chicago Bears to what the Washington Commanders have done with Jayden Daniels. Then the trio takes a long look at Brock Purdy, who has a huge opportunity to silence his haters in the upcoming weeks. Is all his success attributed to Kyle Shanahan and his offensive weapons? Or can he truly be dominant of his own volition?

Up next it’s QB stock exchange with stock shooting through the roof for a healthy Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, but crashing through the stock market floor for the Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson.

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

(00:23) Patriots vs. Jets Thursday Night Football recap

(16:15) Offensive management of Caleb Williams & Jayden Daniels

(27:27) Will Levis struggles through Week 2

(35:19) Is Brock Purdy more than a system QB?

(51:40) QB stock up/stock down

(1:04:20) Stupid underdog picks

