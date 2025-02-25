Is Jimmy Butler's success with the Warriors sustainable?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Golden State Warriors, once seen as unbeatable, have had their share of ups and downs. Recently, the addition of Jimmy Butler has sparked some intriguing speculation. Kevin O'Connor, in his latest podcast episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," dives deep into whether he was wrong for suggesting the Warriors should "blow it up."

Since Butler joined, the Warriors have been impressive, boasting a 5-1 record. Butler's consistency — 20 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game — has him fitting into the Warriors' system like a glove, especially alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. O'Connor sheds light on Butler's chemistry with Draymond, stating their lineup without Curry is outscoring opponents by a whopping 49 points per 100 possessions, albeit in a small sample size of six games.

Despite this, O'Connor remains skeptical. The Warriors have not faced strong opponents in this stretch, beating teams like the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks and struggling Sacramento Kings. The real test will come as they try to move up to a better playoff seed.

The "blow-it-up" sentiment came during a period of injuries and uncertainty. But the current chemistry and Butler's defensive prowess have been undeniable. It's evident that having a reliable co-star next to Curry changes the Warriors’ dynamic significantly.

With 25 games left and one of the easier schedules, the Warriors have an opportunity to prove themselves. However, the question remains: Is it sustainable?

Tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube for more NBA insight.