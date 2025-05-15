Is Ace Bailey 'most likely to bust' among the top-5 picks in the NBA draft? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 27: Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) goes up for a dunk after he was fouled during the Players Era Festival college basketball game between Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Alabama Crimson Tide on November 27, 2024 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Philadelphia 76ers own the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft after lottery luck, but what to do with it has already sparked a heated debate among the fanbase. The name at the center of it? Ace Bailey, the 6-foo-9 athletic marvel with tantalizing upside but uneven production at Rutgers.

Kevin O’Connor didn’t mince words on the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show" with ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony, suggesting Bailey is “most likely to bust of the top five guys.” But Givony shot down the skepticism. “Absolutely not. I love Ace Bailey,” Givony said, even after acknowledging valid questions about Bailey’s track record. Givony stressed Bailey’s maturity, competitiveness, and game-changing potential: “He’s 18 years old, doesn’t turn 19 until August. … I firmly believe Ace Bailey is going to be a star in the NBA.”

Bailey’s case feels eerily similar to past draft debates — upside versus college-winner credentials. Detractors say, “He couldn’t help Rutgers win, how is he going to help us win games here?” But Givony has spent time at Rutgers, at Team USA camps, and describes a player and person who checks all the right boxes for long-term success.

The Sixers’ current options at No. 3 aren’t jaw-dropping, as both host and guest agree. “VJ Edgecombe? How does that make sense with (Tyrese) Maxey and (Jared) McCain?” asks Givony. For a team that’s always looking for the next Joel Embiid running mate, Givony urges Bailey: “I’m 100% drafting him third.”

