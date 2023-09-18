Iran prisoner swap live updates: Officials say Americans have flown out of Tehran

Five Americans who spent years imprisoned in Iran have been freed as part of a complex and delicate diplomatic deal with the U.S.

Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz and Emad Shargi, as well as two others, were flown out of Tehran on Monday. As part of the deal, the Biden administration unfroze nearly $6 billion in oil revenue that had been held in South Korea since 2018.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said two of the Iranian prisoners held in the United States plan to stay in the U.S., two plan to return to Iran and one would go to a different country where family lived.

The prisoner swap comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which begins Tuesday in New York City.

