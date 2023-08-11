Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC live tracker: Follow Lionel Messi & Co. in Leagues Cup quarterfinal

Leagues Cup 2023 - Round of 16: Inter Miami CF v FC Dallas FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 6: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the first penalty kick during the round of 16 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Inter Miami, currently sitting in last place in MLS, has reached the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. The reason why: Lionel Messi.

Four games into the FC Barcelona legend's stateside career, Messi has been everything Inter Miami, MLS and the fans could have possibly hoped. In four Leagues Cup matches, he's posted seven goals, three assists and no losses, leading Miami through the tournament that pits MLS teams against Mexico's Liga MX.

Messi's greatest game might have been his most recent, scoring twice in a comeback win to knock out FC Dallas.

That run continues on Friday against Charlotte, which defeated Cruz Azul in the Round of 32 and the Houston Dynamo in the Round of 16 to reach this part of the tournament. Inter Miami is currently a -350 favorite to advance at BetMGM.

Game time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Miami's DRV PNK Stadium and can be streamed with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The winner of Friday's match will face the winner of the Philadelphia Union and Querétaro in the semifinals Tuesday.