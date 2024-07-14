IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb in 'good condition' after car flips over in last-lap crash

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 13: Sting Ray Robb, driver of the #51 Biohaven Honda, is introduced before the NTT IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 13, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb is alert and in “good condition” after a scary crash on the final lap of Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway.

Robb’s car ramped into the air off the back of Alexander Rossi’s car after Rossi abruptly slowed as he was possibly out of fuel. Robb’s car flipped over onto its roof and then skidded down the backstretch as other cars crashed behind.

A look at the multi-car incident on the final lap at @IowaSpeedway.



Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood have been seen and released. pic.twitter.com/EWvkQFSbhZ — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 14, 2024

IndyCar said that Robb was being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following the crash. The wreck is yet another reminder of the importance of the aeroscreen that IndyCar implemented full-time in 2020.

UPDATE: Sting Ray Robb is awake, alert and in good condition following the last-lap crash in today's race at Iowa Speedway.



The No. 41 driver is being transported to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation. — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 14, 2024

The race was won by Will Power a day after his Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin won Saturday night. Iowa Speedway hosted two IndyCar races in as many days this weekend.

Points leader Alex Palou finished second to Power on Sunday after they both were in crashes on Saturday night. Palou’s lead over Power is 35 points through 11 of this season’s 24 races. Pato O’Ward is third and 17 points back of Power, while Scott Dixon is five points behind O’Ward.

Robb is in his second season in the IndyCar Series He’s currently 21st in points after the crash and last among drivers who have raced in all 11 races this season.