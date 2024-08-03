Imane Khelif wins over Hungary as the IOC condemns 'hate speech.' How the Algerian boxer became the target of controversy.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day Eight Algeria's Imane Khelif (left) and Hungary's Luca Anna Hamori during the Women's 66kg - Quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena on the eighth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Saturday August 3, 2024. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images) (Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won her Saturday match against Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori in the women's welterweight boxing quarterfinal of the Paris Olympics.

The victory was a 5-0 ruling in favor of the 25-year-old Algerian.

But Khelif’s matches have become overshadowed by a misinformation-filled fight raging over social media.

Earlier in the day, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach passionately defended Khelif, who along with another boxer has been the subject of widespread misinformation about their gender. Bach condemned the "hate speech" against the two athletes, saying the attacks were "totally unacceptable."

Khelif’s father has also spoken out, saying “such a daughter is an honor because she is a champion, she honored me and I encourage her and I hope she will get the medal in Paris.”

Here’s the latest on the controversy.

🥊 The initial fight

Khelif easily dispatched Italian boxer Angela Carini on Thursday in the opening seconds of their bout. Carini told her coach that she could not continue the fight after just 46 seconds. "She's too strong," Carini said, according to her coach .

The controversy kicked off because critics quickly noted that Khelif and another boxer, Taiwan’s featherweight Lin Yu-ting, both failed an unspecified gender eligibility test conducted last year by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for the World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India. However, that ruling has no bearing on the Olympics, which last year stopped recognizing the IBA as a governing body of the sport, citing issues with the group’s financial transparency, governance and fairness.

In fact, the IOC sharply criticized the IBA's "sudden and arbitrary decision," over the two athletes, which it said was taken "without any proper procedure — especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years."

💥Wave of misinformation

Khelif is a woman and was assigned female at birth, according to an IOC spokesperson. Despite that, many online critics falsely labeled Khelif as transgender after her victory over Carini, fanning the flames over the issue of transgender women competing in women’s sports — a hot-button political issue in the U.S.

“I WILL KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS!” former President Donald Trump declared on his social media platform. The Republican presidential nominee included a video of Khelif’s fight to make it clear who he was talking about. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance, echoed that message and used the Paris Olympics controversy as an opportunity to attack their Democratic opponent. “This is where Kamala Harris's ideas about gender lead: to a grown man pummeling a woman in a boxing match,” he declared.

“This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before our eyes,” influencer and boxer Logan Paul posted on X. He then deleted his tweet.

"OOPSIES," he wrote in a followup message. "I might be guilty of spreading misinformation along with the entirety of this app. .... I stand by my sentiment."

🏟 ‘We are talking about women’s boxing’

Bach, the president of the IOC, defended both Khelif and Lin on Saturday when asked about the controversy.

“Let’s be very clear here. We are talking about women’s boxing,” he said. “We have two boxers who were born as women, who have been raised as women, who have passports as a woman, and who have competed for many years as women. And this is the clear definition of a woman. There was never any doubt about them being a woman.”

He continued: “What we see now is that some want to own the definition of who is a woman. And there I can only invite them to come up with a scientific-based new definition of who is a woman, and how can someone being born, raised, competed and having a passport as a woman, cannot be considered a woman?”

Khelif is indeed no stranger to international women's boxing, having competed at major tournaments over the past six years, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. She has won over 30 fights and lost 9 according to BoxRec , a website that tracks international boxing matches.

💬 Carini apologizes

Carini didn't shake Khelif's hand after quitting her match. She sank to her knees. "I am heartbroken because I am a fighter," a tearful Carini said after the match, according to the Associated Press .

On Friday, Carini apologized and said she would “embrace” Khelif if they met again.

"It wasn't something I intended to do," Carini told an Italian sports publication . "Actually, I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke."

👨‍👧 Khelif’s father speaks out

Khelif's father, Amar Khelif, told the Daily Mail that the attacks against his daughter "are immoral, it is not fair."

He also spoke with Reuters in the Algerian city of Tiaret, showing an official-looking document with her birthday.

"This is our family official document, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female. It is written here you can read it, this document doesn't lie," he said.

"Having such a daughter is an honor because she is a champion, she honored me and I encourage her and I hope she will get the medal in Paris," he said. "Imane is a little girl that has loved sport since she was six-years-old."

👉 What’s next

Khelif’s next fight is Tuesday against Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semifinals. The finale is Friday.

