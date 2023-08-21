Identifying the biggest sleepers + Yahoo's 2023 All-Boring team

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Chances are your most important drafts are fast approaching and happening the next two weeks. No better time to kick of 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.

But first, the two recap a jam packed Week 2 of the preseason. Pianowski and Harmon highlighted by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy making their return to the field. The two then identify the rookie WRs, RBs and QBs that are showing an immediate impact for their teams.

Pianowski and Harmon then share their secret list of draft sleepers at each position. In order to be a sleeper, no player identified is currently a consensus top 6th round selection. The two then end the show by sharing their favorite rookie sleepers and the 2023 Yahoo All-Boring team.

0:50 - Kicking off 'Conviction Week' on the pod

1:50 - Biggest fantasy headlines and observations from preseason week 2

2:05 - Denver RB Javonte Williams makes his return

4:55 - Who could be Mr. September this year?

7:30 - Brock Purdy and Tua make their 2023 debuts

10:30 - We in love with Jordan Love yet?

15:45 - Rookie WRs making a splash in the preseason to note

24:20 - Rookie RBs to note that are flashing in the preseason

27:45 - One rookie QB that's making waves this preseason

32:10 - Our 2023 draft sleepers

54:30 - Matt Harmon's favorite rookie sleepers

58:30 - Yahoo's 2023 All-Boring team

