Hurricane tracker: Latest paths and forecasts as possible Category 3 storm churns in the Caribbean

Meteorologists warn that a storm currently brewing in the western Caribbean Sea could potentially become the strongest hurricane landfall in the U.S. so far this season.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of the weather system, which will be named Helene once it officially becomes a tropical storm. It is expected to make landfall near the Big Bend region of the Florida Panhandle as a possible Category 3 hurricane.

The storm is threatening millions of residents along the Gulf Coast with up to 12 inches of rainfall, high wind speeds between 111 and 129 mph, and tornadoes.

"In the past, major hurricanes, containing maximum sustained wind speeds of at least 111 mph, have developed in similar setups," said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Duffus.

What is the storm’s path?

As of Monday afternoon, the potential storm was a disorganized system of showers and thunderstorms brewing over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

11am EDT Key Messages on Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine: #Hurricane Watches and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for portions of western Cuba and the northeastern #Yucatan Peninsula of #Mexico. Forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/ZKVTx5NJv9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2024

However, over the next day or two, meteorologists predict, that the system will turn into a tropical depression or storm as it moves northwest on Tuesday.

"The Tampa Bay region is extremely vulnerable to storm surge. If this storm tracks any farther west, we could end up dealing with a serious storm surge and flooding problems in Tampa," AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva predicted.

But meteorologists warned residents from Louisiana to Key West, Fla., to prepare for the storm.

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings on Monday for parts of Mexico and Cuba as the storm intensifies over the record-warm Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to weaken by Friday as it moves inland across the Southeast. However, heavy rainfall and wind gusts will linger along its path.

How is Florida preparing?

Florida, which was affected by Hurricane Debby earlier this season, is bracing for another storm this week. In Leon County, home to Tallahassee, 15 sandbags will be available for each household to take home to prepare against heavy rain and flooding.

🌀Leon County continues to monitor the tropical weather system in the Caribbean closely and coordinates with the National Weather Service. In anticipation of potential heavy rainfall, Leon County will open five sandbag locations for residents. Follow @NWSTallahassee & @LeonCounty pic.twitter.com/v8PJDVtRWW — David O’Keefe, County Commissioner (@commishokeefe) September 22, 2024

With the forecast still uncertain, DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency in 41 counties. The declaration allows the state to execute its Comprehensive Emergency Management plan, allowing the use of resources for any logistical, rescue or evacuation operations.

"Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm," DeSantis said in a post on X.

Watches and warnings

As of 2 p.m. ET on Monday, the NHC advisory noted:

A hurricane watch was in effect for:

Cabo Catoche, Quintana Roo, Mexico to Tulum, Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

Pinar del Río Province, Cuba

A tropical storm warning was in effect for:

Rio Lagartos, Yucatán, Mexico to Tulum, Mexico

Artemisa Province, Cuba

Pinar del Río Province, Cuba

Isle of Youth, Cuba