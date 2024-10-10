Hurricane Milton moves USF's game vs. Memphis to Orlando

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 21 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - USF vs Syracuse BOCA RATON, FL - DECEMBER 21: South Florida Bulls helmet rests near the sidelines during the RoomClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl game between the Syracuse Orange and the South Florida (USF) Bulls (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

South Florida's home game against Memphis will now be played in Orlando.

The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that the Bulls' game would be played at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando instead of at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, had been pushed back a day ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Milton made landfall just south of the Tampa area and caused damage up and down the Gulf Coast of Florida as at least 10 people are confirmed dead from the storm. The roof was ripped off the Tropicana Dome in St. Petersburg late Wednesday night as the hurricane came ashore.

The move to Orlando means the city will host two college football games on Saturday. UCF’s home game at Cincinnati is set for the same time at FBC Mortgage Stadium, the Knights’ home stadium. Camping World Stadium serves as the site for the Cure Bowl, the Pop Tarts Bowl and the Citrus Bowl.

USF’s game is the only FBS game that was impacted by the hurricane as Florida Atlantic’s game in Boca Raton will kick off as scheduled at 7 p.m. ET against North Texas. USF, UCF and FAU are the only three Florida teams playing at home in Week 7. USF enters the game at 2-3, while Memphis is 4-1 and already has a win over a Florida team this year with its Week 3 victory over Florida State.