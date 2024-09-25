Hurricane Helene's effect on NFL: Storm could impact several key Week 4 games

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 9: A general view in the tunnel looking outward onto Raymond James Stadium Field during a rain storm before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Hurricane Helene could throw Week 4 of the NFL season into chaos.

The hurricane formed on Tuesday in the Caribbean, and it is expected to approach the Gulf Coast by late Thursday night. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm is projected to travel up through the Florida panhandle on Thursday night. It is then projected to travel north along the Alabama-Georgia state line, cross through Tennessee on Friday and then stall out near the Kentucky/southern Illinois/Missouri area on Saturday.

Hurricane Helene tracker: Models show path toward Florida panhandle, leading to state of emergency and evacuations https://t.co/Q50ZS8o02e — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 25, 2024

There are plenty of college football games and MLB games that could be impacted by the storm in the coming days. The NFL is no different. Here's a look at every game that is scheduled for this weekend in and around Hurricane Helene's path.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida

The eye of the storm is still projected to hit north of the Tampa Bay area, but Florida has declared a state of emergency in 61 counties in preparation. The Tampa area could still see significant storm damage, especially if it deviates from its current path, and the Eagles could face travel issues in the days leading up to the contest.

Saints vs. Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept 29 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

While the eye of the hurricane may not hit Atlanta directly, the region will see with significant storms and rainfall in the coming days. The game should go on as scheduled, considering it will be played in a dome and the storm should be out of the region by then, but travel plans could be significantly impacted.

Bengals vs. Panthers

Date: Sunday, Sept 29 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte

Charlotte should be spared by the storm completely based on its current path. But if things change as the hurricane makes landfall, this game could be at risk of being impacted.

Titans vs. Dolphins

Date: Monday, Sept. 30 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida

As this game is set for Monday night, well after the storm is projected to work its way through the area, the Dolphins-Titans game should go on as scheduled.