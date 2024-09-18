How to watch the 'Survivor' Season 47 premiere tonight

There are popular reality TV shows... and then there's Survivor. With 46 seasons, 69 Emmy nominations and seven Emmy wins under its belt, there's no denying the survival-of-the-fittest style series is a smash hit. Now, it's time for Season 47. This season's cast includes Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett and Miss Delaware USA 2018 Sierra Wright. The new season of Survivor premieres with a two-hour episode tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Are you ready to watch 18 castaways find their tribe in Fiji? Here's everything you need to know about Survivor Season 47.

When does the new season of Survivor start?

Survivor Season 47 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. From then on, weekly 90-minute episodes will air every Wednesday from 8-9:30 p.m.

Where to watch Survivor?

New episodes of Survivor will air weekly every Wednesday on CBS, and will also stream the next day on Paramount+. If you want to watch Survivor live but don't have CBS, the Paramount+ with Showtime tier includes live CBS.

How to stream Survivor:

Survivor Season 47 trailer:

Survivor Season 47 cast

Survivor host Jeff Probst returns for the show's 47th season with a cast of competitors that includes a former presidential speech writer, an E-sports commentator, an ER doctor and more. Here's the full list of Survivor Season 47 castaways:

Anika Dhar

Jon Lovett

Rachel LaMont

Andy Rueda

Jerome "Rome" Cooney

Caroline Vidmar

Aysha Welch

Gabe Ortis

Genevieve Mushaluk

Kishan Patel

Sierra Wright

Kyle Ostwald

Sue Smey

Terran "TK" Foster

Tiyana Hallums

Sam Phalen

Teeny Chirichillo

Solomon "Sol" Yi

What does the winner of Survivor get?

The winner of Survivor gets the title of "Sole Survivor" and wins a $1 million prize.

More ways to watch Survivor on CBS: