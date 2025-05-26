How to watch the Series finale of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Blessed be the fruit that is the final season of The Handmaid's Tale. Based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, this dystopian Hulu Original series has followed June Osborne, a woman trapped in a totalitarian society in the aftermath of America's second civil war. The series first premiered back in 2017, and after nearly a decade (and six seasons), it's time for June's story to come to an end. Though fans shouldn't mourn too much, because they'll be able to return to Gilead (for better or worse) in the new Handmaid's Tale spinoff series, The Testaments, which started production in April 2025.

The 10th and final episode of The Handmaid's Tale premieres Tuesday, May 27 at 12 a.m. ET (so, really tonight, if you're ambitious enough). Here's what you need to know about how to watch The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 trailer:

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 finale date:

The Handmaid's Tale series finale is out tonight at midnight.

How to watch The Handmaid's Tale:

This dystopian series is a Hulu Original, which means you can only stream the series on Hulu (or Disney+, if you're a bundle subscriber).

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 episodes:

Apr. 8

Episode 1 "Train"

Episode 2 "Exile"

Episode 3 "Devotion"

Apr. 15

Episode 4 "Promotion"

Apr. 22

Episode 5 "Janine"

Apr. 29

Episode 6 "Surprise"

May 6

Episode 7 "Shattered"

May 13

Episode 8 "Exodus"

May 20

Episode 9 "Execution"

May 27

Episode 10 "The Handmaid’s Tale"

The Handmaid’s Tale cast:

Elisabeth Moss stars in the series as June Osborne (AKA Offred) alongside Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence, Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements, O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue and Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo (AKA Ofwarren, Ofdaniel and Ofhoward).

Will there be another season of The Handmaid's Tale?

Season 6 will be the last season of The Handmaid's Tale. However, Margaret Atwood's sequel to the story, The Testaments, is being adapted into a TV series. The show starts production later this month.