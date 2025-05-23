How to watch 'Rick and Morty' Season 8: Channel, premiere date, where to stream and more

The Emmy-winning animated series Rick and Morty is back for its eighth season this weekend. The irreverent series about a mad scientist and his grandson's adventures across the universe will premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 25 at 11 p.m. ET with the first of 10 new episodes that will drop weekly through July 27. The series, which stars Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer will also be airing in over 170 countries, so whether you're in the U.S. or abroad, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Rick and Morty Season 8 when it premieres on Sunday, and how to watch it with the help of a VPN if you don't have cable.

When does Rick and Morty Season 8 premiere?

Season 8 of Rick and Morty will premiere on Sunday, May 25 at 11 p.m. ET.

What channel is Rick and Morty Season 8 on?

Rick and Morty airs on Adult Swim. After an entire season is finished airing, it will eventually stream on HBO Max.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 without cable:

There are several ways you can watch Rick and Morty without cable. Adult Swim is available on several platforms, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Warner Bros. Discovery has also confirmed that episodes will be available to stream in the U.S. on Max, but not until Sept. 1.

Rick and Morty Season 8 trailer:

Where to watch past episodes of Rick and Morty:

While the new season of Rick and Mortys won't be immediately available on Max (you'll have to wait until it arrives on Sept. 1), you can catch the past seven seasons on demand on the platform now.

How to stream Rick and Morty with a VPN:

If you don't have cable but still want to stream Season 8 of Rick and Morty as new episodes are released, all it takes is a VPN. By using a VPN, you can access new episodes of Rick and Morty when they air in other countries and stream them on demand after they premiere. Just note that the premiere dates may vary. For example, it's scheduled to debut June 1 in the U.K. on Channel 4's My4, and May 26 on the Australian version of HBO Max (though you'll still need your US HBO subscription to watch it). Just set your VPN location to the U.K. or Australia, respectively.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to overseas broadcasts, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

More ways to watch Rick and Morty: