How to watch the Oscars: Where to stream live without cable, full nominee list and more

It's almost time for the 96th Academy Awards! On Sunday, Mar. 10, Hollywood's biggest names of the year will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California to hand out those coveted gold statues. This year, Christopher Nolan's epic biopic Oppenheimer leads in nominations with a whopping 13 nods, Yorgos Lanthimos' quirky comedy Poor Things is in second place with 11 nods and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon takes third with 10. Greta Gerwig's box office record-breaker Barbie earned eight nominations, including for Best Picture, but both Gerwig and the film's lead actress and producer, Margot Robbie, were notably not nominated in their respective categories.

The Oscars will see performances of all five of the original songs nominated this year, including a much-anticipated live performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Ryan Gosling. The awards show will also have a star-studded slate of presenters, which includes Zendaya, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Yeoh and Al Pacino.

Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about watching the 2024 Oscars this year — with or without cable.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 10.

What time are the Oscars on?

This year, the Oscars will start an hour earlier than usual, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

What channel are the Oscars on?

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC, which you may have access to through cable or a live TV antenna. Don't have access to ABC? You can stream the channel live with the help of a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream and more, or grab yourself an old school TV antenna to tune into ABC free (as long as you live in an area with good enough over-the-air service). Here's what we recommend for how to watch the Academy Awards without cable.

How to watch the Oscars:

Where to stream the Oscars:

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the Academy Awards this year.

Who is performing at the Oscars this year?

All five of this year's Academy Award-nominated original songs will be performed at the Oscars this year. Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and — finally confirmed — Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson.

Who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars?

So far, the list of confirmed Oscars presenters includes Zendaya, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Yeoh, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Ke Huy Quan, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef and Sam Rockwell.

2024 Oscar nominees:

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best costume design

"Barbie" – Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" – Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" – David Crossman, Janty Yates

"Oppenheimer" – Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things" – Holly Waddington

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Best live action short film

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Best animated short film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Best adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" - Cord Jefferson

"Barbie" - Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" - Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

"The Holdovers" - David Hemingson

"Maestro" - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

"May December" - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

"Past Lives" - Celine Song

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best original song

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin’ Hot"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

Best original score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best documentary feature film

"Bobi Wine: The People’s President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Best documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island In Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best international feature film

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Teachers’ Lounge" (Germany)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best film editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best visual effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Best cinematography

"El Conde" - Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" - Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" - Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" - Robbie Ryan

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best director

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Best picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

