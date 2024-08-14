How to watch 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, plus what to remember from Season 3

It's been over a year and a half since we've seen our dear, messy influencer friend Emily, but it's finally time to return to Paris. Emily in Paris is back for a new season full of antics, love triangles and conversation-provoking fashion. We last left Emily in, to no one's surprise, the center of total disaster. In Season 4, we'll get to see the viral fallout from all that engagement party/wedding drama. The core cast, including Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, are all back for Emily in Paris Season 4, which will drop on Netflix in two parts, starting this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Are you ready to watch Emily in Paris? Here’s everything you need to know about Season 4, Part 1, plus a recap of what you might’ve forgotten from Season 3 (it’s been so long, after all!).

When does the new Emily in Paris season come out?

The first five episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Will Emily in Paris Season 4 be in two parts?

Yes! Netflix is splitting up this season of Emily in Paris, Bridgerton style. Part 2 of Season 4 will drop on Sept. 12, 2024.

Emily in Paris Season 4 trailer:

Where to watch Emily in Paris:

Emily in Paris Season 4 cast:

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu are all back for Season 4 of Emily in Paris, alongside Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount. Guest stars this season include Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Rupert Everett, Anna Galiena and Raoul Bova.

Emily in Paris Season 3 recap:

Wondering what happened in Season 3 of Emily in Paris? We've got you covered. Here's what you need to remember headed into Season 4 of Emily in Paris. Obviously, spoiler warning in case you aren't caught up on the show yet:

Emily decided to leave the Gilbert Group and remain in Paris working for Sylvie at her new agency, Agence Grateau. That means she’s still with all her Savoir pals, and she still can’t seem to leave her old sort-of-flame, Gabriel, alone (despite her pact with her kind-of bestie Camille — who you’ll recall is Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend — that she won’t date the dreamy chef).

Meanwhile, Camille and Gabriel are on and off, with a ghosting situation in Greece leading to a shocking pregnancy reveal, leading to a slightly less shocking engagement and subsequent surprise wedding at their engagement party. But wait, Camille can't bring herself to marry Gabriel after all, because she thinks he's still got feelings for Emily! Also, Camille secretly has feelings for someone else, too — and, oh yeah, there's poor Alfie, somehow still the fourth wheel to the Emily-Gabriel-Camille love triangle.

Other things to note: Mindy might be competing in Eurovision, Gabriel is on his way to getting that Michelin star he’s been craving, and Emily’s co-worker Julien is growing fed up with her self-centered ways.

*Cue Glee voice* And that's what you missed on Emily in Paris!

Now that you're caught up, check out the first five minutes of Season 4, Episode 1 on Tudum.com.

Emily in Paris Season 5 release date:

While Emily in Paris Season 5 has yet to be confirmed officially by Netflix, there’s been no announcement that Season 4 is Emily In Paris’ last.

And further boosting the expectations of a fifth season, at this year's 30th Annual Gala Cannes fundraising event, guests had the chance to bid on a walk-on role for Season 5 of the show. Meaning if all goes well with Season 4, we will most likely get Emily in Paris Season 5 sometime next year.