Head coaches on the hot seat heading into 2024 | College Football Enquirer

Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.

They also react to news of former top quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson losing the QB battle at Boise State, the potential for a Group of 5 NIT, and Michigan State being sued by a YouTube quiz maker.

(6:06) Bill Napier's hot seat temperature

(25:31) Dave Aranda's hot seat temperature

(30:21) Sam Pittman's hot seat temperature

(41:13) Other names on the hot seat

(46:47) Group of 5 NIT

(53:27) People's Court: Michigan State sued by quiz maker

