Guardians Bo, Josh Naylor are first brothers to hit HRs in same inning since 2013

This is the stuff of childhood sports dreams.

Brothers Bo and Josh Naylor not only both made it to the big leagues. They're also playing on the same team. Bo is a rookie catcher for the Cleveland Guardians. Josh is a fifth-year first baseman for the same team.

On Friday, they both hit home runs — in the same inning. Bo kicked off the scoring Friday night against the Rangers with a two-run blast off of Texas starter Jon Gray in the top of the third inning.

The 435-foot blast to the right field stands was the second home run of his MLB career.

Four batters later, Bo doubled the Cleveland advantage with a two-run shot of his own. This one, also off of Gray, was deposited into the stands just inside the right-field foul pole.

Unfortunately for the Guardians, that was the end of their scoring as the Rangers went on to a 12-4 win. But the loss didn't dampen the moment for the Naylors, who became the first pair of brothers to hit home runs for the same team in the same inning since 2013. Bo spoke with reporters about what it meant to him after the game.

"It's super special," Bo said. "I think it was something we talked about, joked about in the past. Seeing it come to pass is pretty wild to think about.

"When I hit mine, he and I had a great moment, you could see how excited he was for me. And when he hit his, I was up on the top step, waiting for him. It was just a cool moment to share with him."

The moment marked just the ninth time since 1900 that brothers have hit home runs in the same inning. The last time it happened, Justin and B.J. Upton did it for the Atlanta Braves in 2013. The time before that? Also the Upton brothers, this time just weeks prior.

Josh is entrenched in the Guardians lineup as their cleanup hitter. Bo's a highly touted prospect who was a first-round pick in 2018. He's a regular starter in his first MLB season. There's a decent chance it might not take 13 more years before baseball sees the feat again.