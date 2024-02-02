Grizzlies swap Steven Adams for Victor Oladipo and draft picks in trade with Rockets

NBA: APR 02 Grizzlies at Bulls CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 02: Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) looks on during a NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls on April 2, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets made a trade on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are sending away veteran center Steven Adams in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The picks are reportedly two 2024 selection and one in 2025.

If a trade is defined by what impact its players have made lately, this isn't a very large trade. In fact, it might be near zero by that parameter, as neither Adams nor Oladipo have played at all this season.

Adams isn't expected to play this season after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn PCL, which he sustained on Jan. 22 last year. Oladipo still has yet to make his season debut after tearing his left patellar tendon in last year's NBA playoffs.

This is actually Oladipo's third trade since that injury, as he was moved from the Miami Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, then to the Rockets last offseason.

The picks going back to Memphis reflect Adams being the more valuable asset here, as he remains under contract for next season on a $12.6 million cap hit, while Oladipo is a free agent. Adams is also known for providing leadership even when not on the court, which is something a fairly young Houston team could still use.

When healthy, Adams figures to slide in as a back-up big man behind rising star Alperen Şengün.